Rep Your Brand Enterprise offers a wide range of business development services including market research, lead generation, strategic planning, and small business retirement planning. We work with small businesses of all sizes and industries to help them achieve their goals. We look to create a safe space for all small business owners.
Are you a small business owner ready to take your brand to the next level? The Rep Your Brand Marketplace, located at the iconic Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix, offers a bold, urban-inspired space where entrepreneurs and local brands can sell directly to customers — without the burden of running a full store.
RYBE Quarterly Planning Workshops – 2026
Dates & Times:
Q2: March 28, 2026
Q3: June 27, 2026
Q4: September 19, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Location:
BMO Tower: 1850 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Lower Level – Sedona Room
Sponsored by: BMO
Guest Speakers:
Antwan James – Small Business Retirement
Sheena Hawkins – Small Business Funding
Let’s get together and plan an amazing year for your small business! Join the RYBE Quarterly Planning Workshops for an interactive planning session designed to help you set clear goals, create a 90-day action plan, and connect with fellow entrepreneurs.
Participants will gain actionable insights on goal setting, financial planning, funding opportunities, marketing, operations, and long-term business sustainability.
REP YOUR BRAND NIGHT MARKET IS BACK!
We’re bringing the energy back to the Arizona Center every 3rd Saturday for an unforgettable night of shopping, music, food, and family fun!
Come out and support local vendors, vibe to a live DJ, grab a bite from amazing food trucks, and let the kids enjoy the Kidz Zone while you shop and connect. This is the perfect place to rep your brand, discover new businesses, and enjoy the community atmosphere.
Arizona Center
May 16 | July 18 | August 15 | September 19
6PM – 10PM
Vendors
Live DJ
Food Trucks
Kidz Zone
Bring your family, bring your friends, and don’t miss the vibes!
Shop • Eat • Enjoy
Join us as we celebrate freedom, culture, and community at the 6th Annual RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration — bigger, bolder, and more powerful than ever!
This year, we’re bringing the energy ALL the way up with a full day of live entertainment, cultural experiences, and Black excellence on full display.
🎤 Live Performances – Featuring powerful singers, dynamic rap artists, an electrifying step team, and a special Comedy Hour
🥁 African Drum & Dance Performances + Interactive Cultural Moments
🎧 Live DJ keeping the vibes high all evening
🎪 Stilt Walkers bringing the festival magic
🎨 Community Art Wall – Leave your mark and celebrate freedom through expression
🖼 Black Art Exhibition – Showcasing incredible local Black artists
📚 Black Authors Book Fair – Meet authors, discover new reads, and support Black literature
👧🏾 Kids Zone – Fun, safe, and engaging activities for our young kings and queens
🛍 Black-Owned Vendors + Delicious Food Trucks
🎁 Plus we’ll be giving away 100 FREE Celebration Giveaway Bags (while supplies last!)
This isn’t just an event — it’s a movement. It’s legacy. It’s unity. It’s joy. It’s culture. It’s FREEDOM.
Bring your family. Bring your friends. Bring your lawn chairs and your energy.
Let’s celebrate Juneteenth the RYBE way. ❤️🖤💚
Your support and contributions will enable us to meet our goals and fund our mission to empower small businesses. We appreciate your support!
Latoya James is the CEO of Rep Your Brand Enterprise. This brand came about because she saw a need to bridge the gap between small businesses and the community ! She saw that with being a small business owner there is not much support! Either you have to have lots of money to just ask questions or you have to just bump your head an learn as you go!
As we know that can be very stressful and discouraging!
Her goal is to create a safe space for all small business owners looking to build and grown their brand. No matter if its your first day in business or your fifth year, we all need that support. Our business modal is "Teamwork not only makes the dream work but, Makes the Dream a Reality" ! Its an amazing feeling to be in business for yourself but to know that you are not by yourself!
Rep Your Brand Enterprise is more then a brand, its family!
"Jazz" is the Co-Creator of It's Alchemy Luxury Self-care, a growing Self-care Brand in the Phoenix Area whose goal is to support individuals on their Self-healing and Personal Development journeys. As a Massage Therapist and Energy Coach, she aids her clients in creating and maintaining intentional, effective habits and best practices to achieve their desired goals. With a successful 20 year career in Business Management and Consulting, She infuses a nurturing, holistic approach in supporting Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses to grow their brands through both traditional and unconventional processes that lead to overall increased mental and emotional wellness!
Owner of PRDesigns, LLC
M.A Education Technology
B.A Human Resource Management
License: Tax Professional & E-File Provider
Specializing in providing marketing products and business services to small business owners in Phoenix and surrounding areas, as well as across multiple states across the US. She designs and prints marketing products for businesses and provides bookkeeping, payroll processing, tax preparation and website development to businesses who need help implementing those foundational strategies in their business. Paulette has a passion for helping small businesses succeed!
Raised with a heart for giving, Treasure brings her Baltimore flavor and her "smarter, not harder" work ethic to support our Organization and her fellow entrepreneurs. With over 15 years in Clinical and Administrative Leadership roles, and as an Herbalist and Skincare Formulator, she knows the importance of the small details and "getting it right, the first time". Treasure is inspired to help others see and exercise their own Magic, by creating and sharing her own!
Have questions or looking to partner with us?
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