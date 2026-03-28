Latoya James is the CEO of Rep Your Brand Enterprise. This brand came about because she saw a need to bridge the gap between small businesses and the community ! She saw that with being a small business owner there is not much support! Either you have to have lots of money to just ask questions or you have to just bump your head an learn as you go!

As we know that can be very stressful and discouraging!

Her goal is to create a safe space for all small business owners looking to build and grown their brand. No matter if its your first day in business or your fifth year, we all need that support. Our business modal is "Teamwork not only makes the dream work but, Makes the Dream a Reality" ! Its an amazing feeling to be in business for yourself but to know that you are not by yourself!

Rep Your Brand Enterprise is more then a brand, its family!